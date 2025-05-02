Argos sign three draft picks; add two more to roster

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday today they have several of their 2025 CFL Draft picks, including running back Joey Zorn, defensive back Istvan Assibo-Dadzie and offensive lineman Ethan Pyle. The team also announced they have signed offensive linemen Jas Khaira and Hampton Ergle and released defensive lineman Ife Onyeka.

Zorn, six-foot, 213 pounds lbs, was picked by the Argos in the 6th round of Tuesday’s draft. The running back ran for 841 yards on 101 carries across nine games in 2024 for the Windsor Lancers (2022-2024). The Michigan native tallied 2,190 rushing yards and eight scores over 29 games at Windsor (2022-2024). Zorn was named Lancer Rookie of the Year and team MVP in 2022 after rushing for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.

RELATED

» Top of the Depth Chart: Toronto Argonauts

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Assibo-Dadzie, six-foot, 190 pounds, was chosen with the 30th pick during the 2025 CFL Draft and was named First-Team All-Conference in 2024 as a defensive back at Windsor. The Brampton native appeared in 30 games from 2019 to 2024, recording 86.5 tackles and five interceptions. The DB was also a Second Team OUA All-Star in 2023.

Pyle, six-foot-two, 284 pounds, was drafted 64th overall in Tuesday night’s CFL Draft. Pyle spent five years at the University of Guelph (2020-2024) and was named a Second Team OUA All-Star in 2024. The offensive lineman is from Milton, Ontario.

Khaira, six-foot-four, 298 pounds, played at Queen’s University (2021-2024), seeing action in 19 games for the Gaels. The Brampton native was named to the 2023 East-West Bowl but did not play.

Ergle, six-foot-seven, 320 pounds, attended East Carolina (2019-2024) where he played in 31 games, starting 25 at centre, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. The South Carolina native earned the Captain’s Award in 2024.