Ethan Vibert among five draft picks added to roster by Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday they have added three of their CFL Draft picks and one Global Draft pick to the roster.

Their draft picks include linebacker Lane Novak, defensive lineman Trey Laing, offensive lineman Ethan Vibert and linebacker Ethan Ball. The Global pick was British defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey.

2025 CFL Draft

Vibert, from South Dakota State, was the first one selected (third round, 27th overall), followed by Novak (Saskatchewan, fifth round, 45th overall), Ball (Calgary, sixth round, 54th overall) and Laing (Eastern Michigan, seventh round, 63rd overall).

Munier-Bailey meanwhile was the second overall pick in the Global Draft out of Weber State. The Bombers acquired the pick in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Bombers also announced the club has signed American running back Quinton Cooley, American offensive linemen Austin Euler and Michael Todd, as well as National receiver Nicholas Adair and National offensive lineman Alexis Levesque-Gallant.

Cooley (five-foot-seven, 210 pounds) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Liberty (2023-2024), and Wake Forest (2020-2022).

At Liberty, Cooley would rush 426 times for 2,655 yards (106.2 yards-per-game) for 29 touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 52 yards. After his final season he was a William V. Campbell trophy finalist. The year prior he was the CUSA Newcomer of the Year, CUSA All-Conference first-team honoree and HERO Sports Group of Five All-America third team selection. He would also rank top 20 nationally in rushing yards per carry (13, 6.34), rushing yards (7, 1,401), rushing yards per game (15, 100.1), and total touchdowns (14, 16).

With Wake Forest, Cooley would appear in 25 games, rushing 96 times for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

Todd (six-foot-six, 295 pounds) signs with the Bombers after being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He finished his career with Fayetteville State as a three-time All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection won a Conference Championship in 2024. He finished his final season on the first-team All-Conference in 2024.

Euler (six-foot-three, 283 pounds) comes to the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Clark Atlanta University (2019-2024).

After redshirting the first two years, Euler would dress for 24 games from 2021 to 2024, starting all 10 in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Euler was invited to the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, which is an annual postseason all-star game featuring standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). During the 2020-2021 academic year, he was named to the SIAC All-Academic Team.

Adair (six-foot-three, 195 pounds) signs as an undrafted free agent after recently attending the 2025 Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

Adair dressed in 14 games in three seasons with the Marauders, reeling in 62 catches for 829 yards and four touchdowns.

Levesque-Gallant (six-foot-two, 300 pounds) signs with the Bombers after also attending the 2025 Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

Levesque dressed for 14 games at Right Guard, starting all 8 appearances in the 2022 season before moving to Center for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He would start in all his 12 appearances at center and help the offence total 1,000+ yards rushing and 2,200+ yards receiving in each year, while only giving up 12 sacks.

Levesque has won the Dunsmore Cup in both 2021 and 2023, as well as the Uteck Bowl in 2023. Before college, Leveque was selected for Team Canada in 2018 and was a member of Team Quebec in 2017 and 2018.