Elks release DB Kai Gray, QB Jarret Doege; sign QB William McElvain

EDMONTON — The Elks have made a series of moves in advance of next week’s Rookie Camp.

Edmonton announced on Friday they have released quarterback Jarret Doege, defensive back Kai Gray, defensive lineman Daniel Joseph, defensive back Jacob Taylor and receiver Jerminic Smith.

Gray signed with the Elks in 2023 and played two seasons with the Green and Gold, appearing in 36 games and making 112 defensive tackles and five picks. The defensive back was the West Division nominee for the Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2023.

Doege also spent the last two seasons in Edmonton, throwing 68 passes for 593 yards, four tochdowns and four interceptions.

The Elks also announced they have signed American quarterback William McElvain.

McElvain (five-foot-11, 185 pounds) joins the Green and Gold after spending the previous three seasons at the University of Central Arkansas (2022 to 2024). In 32 career games with the Bears, the Des Moines, Iowa product completed 610 of 965 passes (63 per cent) for 7,163 yards, and 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.

Prior to his time at Central Arkansas, McElvain spent four years at the University of Northern Iowa — redshirting in 2018 before dressing in 24 games from 2019 to 2021. In his freshman season with the Panthers, McElvain set the school’s freshman passing record with 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named to the 2019 All-Newcomer Team, MVFC Honorable Mention All Conference, and was named to the Phil Steele Freshman All-American Third Team.