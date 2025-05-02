Riders announce Adam Korsak’s retirement; sign offensive linemen Payton Collins, Jake Levengood

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that the team has has moved Global punter Adam Korsak to the retired list.

Korsak played two seasons for the Roughriders after being selected in the 2023 Global Draft. He went on to be named a West Division All-CFL in 2023.

RELATED

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Roughriders also announced they have signed American offensive linemen Payton Collins and Jake Levengood, the team announced on Friday.

Collins (six-foot-seven, 301 pounds) spent six collegiate seasons (2019–2024) at Eastern Kentucky, setting a new program record by starting 56 consecutive games beginning in 2020. As a senior in 2024, he helped lead an offense that rushed for 2,422 yards, the third-highest total in the conference, and produced 4,522 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns. For his outstanding performance, Collins earned All-American and All-Conference honors, as well as an invitation to the Hula Bowl All-Star Game. It was his second All-American nod, having first received the distinction in 2022.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Collins is a four-time All-Conference selection (2021–24). He was named the United Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024 by Phil Steele, and the Atlantic Sun Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, following a standout season that saw EKU rank third nationally in passing offense (329.7 yards per game) and 10th in total offense (451.3 yards per game).

Levengood (six-foot-four, 294 pounds) spent six collegiate seasons (2018–23) at Oregon State University, appearing in 49 games as a Beaver. As a senior, he started 10 games at centre and earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors. He was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the second time—an award given to the best center in college football. The Beavers’ offensive line, of which he was a key part, was also named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award (also for the second time during his tenure). The Joe Moore Award recognizes the nation’s top offensive line. That season, Oregon State allowed just 14 sacks, the third fewest in the Pac-12, and averaged 196.9 rushing yards per game.

A California native, Levengood had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2021, starting all eight games. That year, he anchored an offensive line that helped running back B.J. Baylor lead the Pac-12 with 1,337 rushing yards while allowing a conference-low 14 sacks. Levengood was named All-Pac-12 in 2022 and earned his first selection to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.