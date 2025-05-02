Top of the Depth Chart: Edmonton Elks

Every year in CFL free agency there is a team that feels slightly chaotic. Not chaotic in a bad way, though.

This is a win now and keep winning business, so any and all efforts should be taken to reach the end goal.

A hyperactive team in free agency always feels a bit dangerous and risky because you’re throwing so many pieces together in training camp and the science experiment can either work or create a tremendous explosion.

I have a feeling with new leadership in place from the top down in Edmonton, this concoction will result in a much more exciting and successful Elks squad than we’ve seen the last few years.

Perhaps, most importantly, it should be a more consistent team with Mark Kilam leading the room.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

We all know Cody Fajardo is looming large in the background and will undoubtedly play some this year, but this is now truly Tre Ford’s team for the first time in his career. All offence goes through a play call designed around his strengths and should result in Tre having a season to remember as he attempts to prove all the doubters and naysayers wrong.

Bet against Tre at your own risk, it doesn’t often end well.

RUNNING BACK

This could easily be Justin Rankin’s role, but I’d love to see return man extraordinaire Javon Leake get an increased role in the offence following the departure of former starter Kevin Brown to Toronto. Leake shows promise as more than just a package player and with Rankin they could both stay healthy and offer a true change of pace keeping defences on their toes.

FULLBACK

The role is still Tanner Green’s, but Bradley Hladik is next in line. Green is one of the most consistent and reliable players across the league since being drafted out of Concordia back in 2018 and should help smooth any ruffled feathers in the now Ford-led backfield.

RECEIVER

Steven Dunbar Jr. has jumped from Hamilton to Edmonton for the second time in his career as a potential big play man and Alexander Hollins has recently signed after a very productive stint with the BC Lions.

However, I’m most excited to see Tre Ford lean on Kurleigh Gittens Jr.’s ability to create separation and make tough catches paired with new acquisition Kaion Julien-Grant’s yards after catch prowess. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more exciting trio of Canadians at any position on the same CFL roster.

Arkell Smith should get an increased role from 2024, but Canadian Zach Mathis is a big target who I believe will work his way from depth option to potential third Canadian starter by Labour Day.

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Beard is back in Edmonton allowing Mark Korte to slide to guard and add an embarrassment of Canadian depth to the Elks line play. Tomas Jack-Kurdyla should slot in at right guard next to fellow Canadian Brett Boyko while Martez Ivey anchors Tre Ford’s blind side.

DEFENCE

DEFENSIVE BACK

Want to upgrade your secondary and get younger? Just go target a pair of the top Canadian ballhawks on the market.

That’s exactly what Edmonton did with Tyrell Ford and Royce Metchie coming to town while holdovers Devodric Bynum, Kordell Jackson and Kai Gray continue to deliver in their respective roles. This group will feel different in a good way this season, and I’d love to see Ford flop over the the boundary sooner rather than later as the Elks look to replace Darrius Bratton’s abilities, which makes sense IF Kordell Jackson bumps seamlessly from safety to halfback in making room for Metchie.

LINEBACKER

The Elks essentially have the new age Adam Bighill-Solomon Elimimian duo in Nyles Morgan and Nick Anderson.

Looking back through the hard numbers from 2024, it’s easy to see these guys stand head and shoulders above many big name linebackers in pure production and with Derrick Moncrief gone to Calgary, the strong side ‘linebacker’ will be leaned on heavily to keep up with these two studs.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Are these the Argos?

Not anymore, but if you’ve seen Toronto’s pass rush over the last couple years, it makes all the sense in the world why a variety of Double Blue standouts have been targeted and landed in Northern Alberta.

Robbie Smith gets a real chance to be an All-CFL in this setup, especially leaning on Jake Ceresna’s return as big Jake will get plenty of attention up front in pass protection.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER/PUNTER

Campbell Fair and Vincent Blanchard are likely to battle for the right to own kicking duties in camp as Cody Grace has moved his boom stick of a leg North from Calgary with Mark Kilam. Boris Bede was cut and is still a free agent, but these appear to be the options to start 2025.

RETURNER

Leake continues to work his magic at the returner position.