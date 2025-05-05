Als sign receiver Jordan Veasy

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday the signing of American wide receiver Jordan Veasy for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Veasy (six-foot-three, 221 pounds) played for Faulkner University, Itawamba, and Golden West before finishing his college career with the California Golden Bears, where he played for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. In 24 games, he caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns.

RELATED

Since 2018, the Gadsden, AL native has been navigating the NFL, having spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2021, the 29-year-old played two games with the Houston Texans.

In 2023 and 2024, he suited up in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons and the San Antonio Brahmas.

Veasy will be on the field when training camp kicks off in Saint-Jérôme on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m at the Centre sportif Claude-Beaulieu.