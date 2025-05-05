Bombers sign draft picks Joey Corcoran, Jaylen Smith

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday they have signed some of their 2025 CFL and Global Draft picks, including receiver Joey Corcoran, linebacker Jaylen Smith and punter James Evans.

Corcoran (six-foot-one, 208 pounds ) was selected in the fifth round, 39th of last week’s CFL Draft. He played 36 career games over five seasons with the Wildcats.

He recorded 126 receptions for 1,476 yards and eight touchdowns during his collegiate career, including a standout 2024 season with 39 catches for 459 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Corcoran also led the team in punt return yards that season. A product of St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., Corcoran was a two-sport athlete who contributed to back-to-back NEPSAC championships. After redshirting his first year at UNH, he became a consistent offensive threat over the next three seasons.

Smith was the Bombers’ second round pick (15th overall) out of North Texas. The linebacker played and started all 12 games as an outside linebacker for the Mean Green, leading the team in tackles in the regular season with 97.

Evans was the team’s second round pick (17th overall) in the 2025 Global Draft out of Indiana. The New Zealand punter had 1,528 punting yards for an average of 42.44 in 2024, pinning opponents on their own 20-yard line a total of 11 times last season.