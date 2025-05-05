Lions sign six from CFL Draft; duo from Global Draft

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signings of six CFL Draft Picks and two from the Global Draft.

The draft picks include defensive back Jackson Findlay (16th overall), offensive lineman Connor Klasse (37th overall), offensive lineman Dre Doiron (41st overall), linebacker Chase Tataryn (50th overall), offensive lineman Alex Berwick (59th overall), fullback Luka Stoikos (67th overall).

The two Global players are kicker/punter Ross Bolger (fourth overall in the Global Draft), Mark McNamee (13th overall in the Global Draft).

The Lions also announced that Kamloops Broncos wide receiver Colton Meikle and Okanagan Sun linebacker Jacob Bond will attend training camp as territorial exemptions. Meikle will be with the squad for a second straight year.