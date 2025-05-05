MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top special teams players

Last season saw the Saskatchewan Roughriders return to the post-season for the first time in three years.

The Riders advanced to the Western Final in 2024 thanks in large part to a stellar defensive unit that took on the personality of new head coach Corey Mace.

As we continue highlighting one reason to be excited for all nine CFL teams, and as training camps open across the league this week, we’re zeroing in on Saskatchewan’s defence. And it’s a unit that looks like it’s gotten even better over the winter.

Perhaps the most notable addition is National defensive back Tevaughn Campbell, who returns to the CFL after six years south of the border. Appearing in 37 games with Jacksonville and the New York Jets, including 11 starts, Campbell could very well slide in as a starter at the all-important boundary corner spot.

And after he was released by Calgary in late January, three-time All-CFL defensive tackle Mike Rose found a nice landing spot with the Roughriders. In signing with Saskatchewan, Rose is reunited with Mace, who was his defensive line coach for four seasons with the Stamps. It’s a huge addition to the interior defensive line, as Rose has averaged just under eight sacks over the last four seasons.

And then there’s all of Saskatchewan’s returnees.

Reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr. is back for another campaign after racking up a league leading eight interceptions in 2024. Also back is Marcus Sayles after signing an extension in February. Sayles was ranked as the league’s second best corner last season by Pro Football Focus and could help form a terrifying outside duo with Campbell.

The Riders extended a couple key pieces up front, too. Defensive end Malik Carney returns after recording four sacks and one forced fumble in 13 appearances last season; he was ranked the league’s No. 1 edge rusher by PFF.

Veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson is back, too, after a solid 2024 campaign. The seemingly ageless Johnson racked up six sacks in 18 appearances last year and is poised to form a stellar interior duo with his old buddy Rose; Johnson and Rose were teammates in Calgary in 2017 and 2018.

Saskatchewan finished last season as the league’s best run defence and ranked top three in net defence, offensive points allowed, and opposition touchdowns. When you combine their impressive additions and solid crop of returning players, there’s no reason the Roughriders can’t take a defensive step this year.

RANKING THE SPECIAL TEAMERS

After a quick one-week hiatus, we’re also back to our MMQB positional rankings. It’s been a fun exercise so far, and this week we’re focusing on a trio of special teams positions: returner, kicker, and punter.

RETURNER

JANARION GRANT | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It’s tough to knock the king off his throne. When healthy, which he was for a good chunk of last season, Janarion Grant is the CFL’s most dangerous and explosive returner. Despite stiff competition, Grant had to get the nod here.

Last year saw Grant lead the league with 989 punt return yards to go along with a bonkers three touchdowns. He also added 1,000 more yards returning kicks and another touchdown. As a result, Grant was the only player to bring back both a kick and a punt for a house call.

KICKER

SEAN WHYTE | BC LIONS

Maybe there’s something to be said about home cooking. Because ever since Lower Mainland product Sean Whyte rejoined the Lions in 2022, he’s been nothing but money. For instance, last year saw Whyte nail 50 of his 53 field goal tries for a league leading 94.3 percentage.

In fact, Whyte has been the league’s most accurate field goal kicker in two of the last three seasons; the one year he wasn’t was 2023 when he finished second. In Whyte’s three seasons since returning to BC, he’s missed just nine field goals total with a stellar 93.8 per cent mark. He really has taken over the mantle as the league’s most precise kicker.

PUNTER

CODY GRACE | EDMONTON ELKS

After four seasons with the Stampeders, Cody Grace joined archrival Edmonton in free agency. It’s a significant addition for the Elks after Jake Julien, last year’s All-CFL punter, signed with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. In Grace, who earned the same accolade in 2022, Edmonton has a pretty stellar replacement.

Grace, a product of Perth, Australia, has been remarkably consistent since being selected in the first round of the 2021 CFL Global Draft. Last season saw Grace tie for the league lead with eight punts inside the opposing ten-yard line while racking up an impressive 3,543 net yards against just seven singles.