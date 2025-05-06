10 steals of the 2025 CFL Draft

The CFL Draft is far from an exact science.

Anyone who loves the, at times, random nature of selecting humans to throw into your building and hope it all turns into production, success, and eventual championships, are reminded of this anytime a player from the late rounds turns into a memorable pick.

The base reaction when a deep cut selection makes a career out of it against all the odds is to blame CFL decision makers for not understanding how good that player could have been since they inevitably would have gone off the board much quicker.

I’ve always believed there is more to the story than that though.

2025 CFL Draft

Players can be late bloomers, be a better pro fit than they were in university, and sometimes just love the change of scenery and surroundings as they grow into a new city which allows their professional life to spring board in ways that were previously unimaginable.

It’s all conjecture as nobody knows which under the radar selections will find their best form, but these 10 players are the ones who stick out in my mind a week past the draft as potential sneaky success stories.

SILAS HUBERT | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS | 31ST OVERALL

He might not be a true powerhouse of a pass rusher *yet*, or a dominant special teamer *yet*, or even a rotational body who could fill in admirably at a variety of positions *yet*, but Silas Hubert has the potential to accomplish all of those things and more with his football sense, natural frame and earned athleticism.

I can’t wait to see his special teams reps on film from the preseason as he inevitably grows into a player worth much more than 31st overall.

NICKY-ALEXANDER FARINACCIO | LINEBACKER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 32ND OVERALL

Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio wasn’t discussed much through the draft process after losing time and visibility to a hamstring injury, but the accolade list is long and the calibre of player undeniable.

Can he stick through more than a training camp and prove he should have been a second round pick at the latest? I’m a believer.

ERIC CUMBERBATCH | DEFENSIVE BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 42ND OVERALL

If Eric Cumberbatch can convert his freaky frame and elite range, the 42nd overall selection in this year’s draft will go down as an all-time steal.

The secret sauce here could be the Alexandria, Ontario native getting some home cooking to go with his career progression, which I hope is fully realized in the same town he played college ball.

GABRIEL MAISONNEUVE | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 44TH OVERALL

Gabriel Maisonneuve is a twitchy, slightly undersized rush end who won’t be stealing true pass rush reps anytime soon, but will service a variety of roles in the preseason and find ways to stand out regardless of where he’s asked to play.

The CFL loves a ‘tweener’ and Montreal will love Maisonneuve.

ETHAN JODAN | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 51ST OVERALL

Speed for days at an undersized frame, Ethan Jordan gets the chance to watch Justin Hardy’s route running and talk to Bralon Addison every day.

If he’s up against it to make a club, this is arguably the best place he could have landed to develop.

JOEY ZORN | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 55TH OVERALL

Joey Zorn is a super athletic back with hands who will settle in as the new Daniel Adeboboye in Toronto’s special teams unit while being listed as second or third string in the backfield with his chance to pound the rock for Ryan Dinwiddie’s offence just a few plays away.

His time will come and Toronto is an awesome spot to land.

MAX VON MUEHLDORFER | DEFENSIVE LINE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 61ST OVERALL

Max von Muehldorfer gets to go home to a team who will use him in a ton of fun and different ways.

Add that to the quality of player and person, the upside is undeniable and 61st overall could look laughable in a few short months.

JONATHAN SÉNÉCAL | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 62ND OVERALL

Here comes the story of the preseason.

Jonathan Sénécal will get real throws against real pros and I’m confident he’ll grow into a serviceable backup with starter potential long term. I was so happy to see him get drafted and believe he could really benefit from being in the unique dynamic of Davis Alexander getting his first starting season and McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s endless knowledge in the chair one seat over.

LUKA STOIKOS | FULLBACK | BC LIONS | 67TH OVERALL

Out goes Mark Mackie, in comes Luka Stoikos.

A dynamic athlete with a grinder mentality, Stoikos will have to prove he’s got the right stuff on special teams but the sky is the limit after that for the 67th overall selection.

DANIEL WIEBE | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 69TH OVERALL

Daniel Wiebe is small and local.

It’s your classic underdog story, but Wiebe is more than just the kid with connections. He’s one of the CFL Combine’s most athletic participants and will be hard to cut if he continues to battle against larger players the way he did at the national showcase.