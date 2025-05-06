Follow CFL

News May 6, 2025

Elks sign 10 players, release one ahead of training camp

EDMONTON — The Elks continue to build out their roster ahead of Wednesday’s rookie camp and Sunday’s training camp. The Green and Gold have signed a total of 10 players and made one release, the club announced Monday.

The Elks signings include: National defensive lineman Silas Hubert, National wide receiver Kolby Hurford, and National offensive linemen Domenico Piazza and Daniel Hocevar — all recently selected by the Elks during last Tuesday’s CFL Draft.

In addition, the club has signed National running back Jonathan Rosery, defensive back Romeo Nash, and receiver Jackson Tachinski — along with American running back DeWayne McBride, American offensive lineman Wyatt Hansen, and American defensive lineman Shakel Brown.

In a corresponding move, the Elks have released National offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla.

