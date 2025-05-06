Ticats sign seven CFL Draft picks, including defensive lineman Isaiah Bagnah

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed members of their 2025 CFL Draft class, including defensive end Isaiah Bagnah, offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini, defensive back Mack Bannatyne, defensive lineman Ty Anderson, defensive back Ronan Horrall, defensive back Jake Nitychoruk and defensive tackle Nate Martey.

Bagnah (second round, 9th overall) played the past two seasons at Brigham Young University, where he appeared in 25 games (starting 15) and tallied 52 tackles, including 24 solo stops, along with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Before transferring to BYU, the six-foot-four, 245-pound Lethbridge, Alberta native spent four seasons (2019–2022) at Boise State, amassing 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

RELATED

Hosseini (third round, 21st overall) has suited up for 27 games (16 starts) over the course of his four-year U Sports career at UBC. The six-foot-five, 300-pound North Vancouver native was a 2024 Canada West All-Star and helped the Thunderbirds capture a Hardy Cup and Mitchell Bowl championship in 2023.

Bannatyne (third round, 28th overall), a six-foot, 190-pound Calgary native was named a U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star last season after posting 37 tackles (33 solo), one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He spent the past two seasons (2023–24) with the University of Alberta after playing two years at York University (2021–22).

Anderson (fourth round, 36th overall) earned 2024 Canada West All-Star honours after registering 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Alberta last season. The six-foot-three, 290-pound Calgary native also participated in the 2024 East-West Bowl.

Horrall (sixth round, 48th overall) six-foot-two, 190-pound UBC product appeared in five games for the Thunderbirds in 2024, recording 13.5 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Nitychoruk (seventh round, 57th overall), a six-foot-four, 210-pound defensive back from Winnipeg, has appeared in 27 games over four seasons (2021–24) with the Manitoba Bisons, compiling 54 tackles (45 solo), seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss, and one blocked kick.

Martey (eighth round, 66th overall), an Ottawa native, has recorded 64 tackles (26 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks over his past two seasons at Arkansas State.

Devin Veresuk, the Ticats second overall selection in last week’s draft, is scheduled to attend mini-camp with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts this weekend.