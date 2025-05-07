Als sign entire 2025 CFL Draft class

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have reached agreements with all of their selections from the 2025 CFL Draft.

The team has signed contracts with offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, defensive back Nate Beauchemin, linebackers Gabriel Lessard and Riley McLeod, wide receivers Hakeem Harris and Isaac Gaillardetz, running back Keanu Yazbeck, defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve, and quarterback Jonathan Sénécal.

Team also reached an agreement with Australian kicker Joshua Hutley, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 Global Draft.

Shanks (first round, fifth overall, six-foot-five, 325 pounds) spent five seasons with UNLV (2020-24), playing a total of 51 games. In 2024, the 23-year-old was named to the All-Mountain West Team for a second time in his career (first player from his university to win this award twice). He won the Outland and Lombardi Trophies “Pre Season Watch List”.

Beauchemin (second round, 14th overall, six-foot-two, 204 pounds) played for the Calgary Dinos (U SPORTS) from 2021-2024. In his last year, he played eight games and amassed four interceptions and two majors. He also earned 41 tackles, four knockdowns and a forced fumble. He was also named National Defensive Player of the Year and was elected on the “First Team All-Canadian”.

Lessard (third round, 23rd overall, six-foot-one, 233 pounds) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 34 games, he registered 41 tackles, one for loss and one sack.

Harris (third round, 26th overall, six-foot, 210 pounds) played for Davenport University from 2020 to 2024. In his last season, he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Yazbeck (fourth round, 35th overall, five-foot-11, 212 pounds) is a product of Western University, where he played 31 games from 2021 to 2024. Over his career, he recorded 1,667 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 190 carries. He also added 208 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

Maisonneuve (fifth round, 44th overall, six-foot-three, 236 pounds) played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 31 games, he amassed 47 tackles, nine sacks and forced three fumbles.

Gaillardetz (sixth round, 53rd overall, six-foot-one, 217 pounds) played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2021 to 2024. In 32 games, he caught 66 balls for 920 yards and seven majors.

Sénécal (seventh round, 62nd overall, six-foot, 201 pounds) played four years with the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 41 games, he completed 833 passes on 1269 attempts for 11, 247 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Vanier Cup in 2023 and was named the top player in the country that same year. In 2022 and 2024, he was invited to the Alouettes training camp in partnership with a CFL quarterback internship program.

MacLeod (eighth round, 70th overall, six-foot-one, 228 pounds) played four years at Western University (2021-2024). In 43 games, he totalled 236 tackles, six sacks, one interception, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.

Hutley (second round Global Draft, 16th overall, six-foot, 200 pounds) played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Concord University Mountain Lions. In 22 games, the Australian recorded 4,894 yards on 117 punts and he added 3,429 yards on 72 kickoffs. In 2023, he was named to the All-Super Region One Second Team andthe All-MEC First Team.