First look at rookie camps across the CFL

TORONTO — Football is finally back.

The teams are back on the field for the first time in 2025 as rookie camps open across the country.

It’s the first on-field stage in preparation for the 2025 CFL season that kicks off on June 5 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium.

Take a look at the action from football fields all around Canada:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders)

Concert Kickoff vibes are building… 🎤 We’ve had OneRepublic, LL Cool J, 50 Cent – who’s next? 👀 Our guys have their thoughts… drop YOUR guess & stay tuned for the big reveal! 🔥 🎟️ https://t.co/uvPxZMRHs4#QOTD @CanadianTire #ConcertKickoff2025 #RoarAsOne #BCLions pic.twitter.com/qXWe7Mus6N — BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 7, 2025