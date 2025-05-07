First look at rookie camps across the CFL

- News
TORONTO — Football is finally back.
The teams are back on the field for the first time in 2025 as rookie camps open across the country.
It’s the first on-field stage in preparation for the 2025 CFL season that kicks off on June 5 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium.
Take a look at the action from football fields all around Canada:
Energy 🆙 at Rookie Camp!@gwtoolscanada pic.twitter.com/VBrG4q6qMa
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 7, 2025
View this post on Instagram
Concert Kickoff vibes are building… 🎤
We’ve had OneRepublic, LL Cool J, 50 Cent – who’s next? 👀
Our guys have their thoughts… drop YOUR guess & stay tuned for the big reveal! 🔥
🎟️ https://t.co/uvPxZMRHs4#QOTD @CanadianTire #ConcertKickoff2025 #RoarAsOne #BCLions pic.twitter.com/qXWe7Mus6N
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 7, 2025
View this post on Instagram