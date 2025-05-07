Follow CFL

News May 7, 2025

First look at rookie camps across the CFL

Stampeders.com

TORONTO — Football is finally back.

The teams are back on the field for the first time in 2025 as rookie camps open across the country.

It’s the first on-field stage in preparation for the 2025 CFL season that kicks off on June 5 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium.

Take a look at the action from football fields all around Canada:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Argonauts (@torontoargos)

