Linebacker Fraser Sopik announces retirement

CALGARY — Linebacker Fraser Sopik has announced on Tuesday his retirement from the Canadian Football League after five seasons.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 2019, Sopik re-signed with Calgary in February after spending two seasons in the East Division – one with Hamilton and one with Toronto – but is retiring due to an injury suffered during the off-season.

“Fraser is the type of guy that every team wants on its roster,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “It’s very unfortunate he has to retire at this time but we wish him well. He will always be a part of the Stampeders family.”

“I could not thank the Calgary Stampeders more for drafting me in 2019 and giving me the opportunity to come back now,” said Sopik. “Although it did not work out how I wanted it to, Calgary is a first-class organization and I am honoured to have been a Stamp.”

In 71 combined regular season contests with the Stampeders, Tiger-Cats and Argonauts, Sopik had 90 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, 45 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four knockdowns. He was a Grey Cup champion with Toronto in 2024.

Sopik starred at the University of Western Ontario before coming to the CFL.