QB Internship program welcomes 2025 class
TORONTO — Quarterbacks from across the country will join their professional counterparts on the field for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) QB Internship. The program runs through CFL Rookie Camps and Training Camps until the end of May.
Since the inaugural QB Internship in 2010, the program has welcomed collegiate quarterbacks to join CFL clubs in the leadup to the coming season to further develop their skills, participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings.
The preseason slate gets underway on May 19 before the season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
Notable past participants:
- Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)
- Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)
- Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)
- Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)
- Michael O’Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)
CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2025
(Team | Name | School | Hometown)
Montreal | Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald | McGill | Montreal
- Started all eight games in 2024
- 2,061 passing yards, 53.6 completion percentage and eight touchdowns
- Led RSEQ with 781 rushing yards and nine majors
- 2024 McGill Most Valuable Player
Ottawa | Alex Vreeken | Queen’s | Kingston, Ont.
- Appeared in five games in 2024
- 1,046 passing yards, 59.8 per cent completion rate and six touchdowns
- 92 rush yards and one major
- 2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection
Toronto | Nick Orr | Waterloo | Caledon, Ont.
- Five games played in 2024
- 822 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 51 per cent completion percentage
- Rushed for 263 yards (6.7 yards per rush)
- 2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection
Hamilton | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal
- 10 games played in 2024
- Completed 67.4 per cent of passes for 2,994 yards and 14 touchdowns
- Rushed for 351 yards, while averaging 9.2 per carry
Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg
- Entering second season with the Bisons
- As a freshman, played behind 2025 CFL Draft prospect, Jackson Tachinski
Saskatchewan | Anton Amundrud | Saskatchewan | Lloydminster, Alta.
- Played in nine games in 2024
- Passed for 2,593 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 68.1 per cent completion rate
- Rushed for 145 yards
- 2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection
Calgary | Cohen Wright | Saskatchewan | Calgary
- Played in one game as a freshman
- Completed five-of-six attempts for 73 yards
Edmonton | Eli Hetlinger | Alberta | Edmonton
- Five games played in 2024
- 87-of-138 (63 per cent) passing for 969 yards and seven touchdowns
- Past participant of QB Internship program (EDM: 2023, SSK: 2024)
BC | Alex La Vecchia| UBC | Ottawa
- Freshman in 2024 behind two seniors