QB Internship program welcomes 2025 class

TORONTO — Quarterbacks from across the country will join their professional counterparts on the field for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) QB Internship. The program runs through CFL Rookie Camps and Training Camps until the end of May.

Since the inaugural QB Internship in 2010, the program has welcomed collegiate quarterbacks to join CFL clubs in the leadup to the coming season to further develop their skills, participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings.

RELATED

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The preseason slate gets underway on May 19 before the season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Notable past participants:

Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)

Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)

Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)

Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)

Michael O’Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)

CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2025

​(Team | Name | School | Hometown)

Montreal | Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald | McGill | Montreal

Started all eight games in 2024

2,061 passing yards, 53.6 completion percentage and eight touchdowns

Led RSEQ with 781 rushing yards and nine majors

2024 McGill Most Valuable Player

Ottawa | Alex Vreeken | Queen’s | Kingston, Ont.

Appeared in five games in 2024

1,046 passing yards, 59.8 per cent completion rate and six touchdowns

92 rush yards and one major

2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection

Toronto | Nick Orr | Waterloo | Caledon, Ont.

Five games played in 2024

822 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 51 per cent completion percentage

Rushed for 263 yards (6.7 yards per rush)

2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection

Hamilton | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal

10 games played in 2024

Completed 67.4 per cent of passes for 2,994 yards and 14 touchdowns

Rushed for 351 yards, while averaging 9.2 per carry

Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg

Entering second season with the Bisons

As a freshman, played behind 2025 CFL Draft prospect, Jackson Tachinski

Saskatchewan | Anton Amundrud | Saskatchewan | Lloydminster, Alta.

Played in nine games in 2024

Passed for 2,593 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 68.1 per cent completion rate

Rushed for 145 yards

2025 U SPORTS East-West Bowl selection

Calgary | Cohen Wright | Saskatchewan | Calgary

Played in one game as a freshman

Completed five-of-six attempts for 73 yards

Edmonton | Eli Hetlinger | Alberta | Edmonton

Five games played in 2024

87-of-138 (63 per cent) passing for 969 yards and seven touchdowns

Past participant of QB Internship program (EDM: 2023, SSK: 2024)

BC | Alex La Vecchia| UBC | Ottawa