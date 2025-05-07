Rookie Camps open in CFL cities across Canada

- News
TORONTO — It’s always a sign that summer is just around the corner when rookies first take the field in CFL cities across Canada.
Training camps don’t officially open until May 11, but on Wednesday teams are permitted to open shop for a few players ahead of schedule.
It’s the first chance for CFL fans to see their favourite team colours on a field since late last year as kickoff for the 2025 season nears.
Rookie camps are always an interesting part of the preseason. Not only do they mark players returning to action, they hold some key answers to how teams will fare this year. At every camp, players emerge and become important pieces for their new squad, some launching the start of their careers in Canada.
Those names and faces may be question marks when they set first set foot on the field on Wednesday, but the first steps of that journey are taken with the opening of camp.
May 7 – Rookie Camps open
May 10 – Rosters reduced to 85 players
May 11 – Training camps open
May 13 – Rosters reduced to 75 players
Preseason Week 1
Preseason Week 2
Preseason Week 3
May 31 – End of training camp
The 2025 CFL season begins in Saskatchewan on June 5 as Corey Mace and his Roughriders welcome Bob Dyce and his Ottawa REDBLACKS. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET.