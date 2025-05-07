Rookie Camps open in CFL cities across Canada

TORONTO — It’s always a sign that summer is just around the corner when rookies first take the field in CFL cities across Canada.

Training camps don’t officially open until May 11, but on Wednesday teams are permitted to open shop for a few players ahead of schedule.

It’s the first chance for CFL fans to see their favourite team colours on a field since late last year as kickoff for the 2025 season nears.

Rookie camps are always an interesting part of the preseason. Not only do they mark players returning to action, they hold some key answers to how teams will fare this year. At every camp, players emerge and become important pieces for their new squad, some launching the start of their careers in Canada.

Those names and faces may be question marks when they set first set foot on the field on Wednesday, but the first steps of that journey are taken with the opening of camp.

TRAINING CAMP IMPORTANT DATES

May 7 – Rookie Camps open

First-year players will take the field with their new clubs.

May 10 – Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

May 11 – Training camps open

All nine clubs officially open camp.

May 13 – Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

Preseason Week 1

Monday, May 19 | CGY at BC | 4 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2

Saturday, May 24 | OTT at MTL | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | SSK at WPG | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | TOR at HAM | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | EDM at CGY | 9:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

Friday, May 30 | HAM at TOR | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | MTL at OTT | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | WPG at SSK | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | BC at EDM | 9:30 p.m. ET

May 31 – End of training camp

Camps officially wrap up.

The 2025 CFL season begins in Saskatchewan on June 5 as Corey Mace and his Roughriders welcome Bob Dyce and his Ottawa REDBLACKS. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET.