Stampeders sign first overall pick Damien Alford

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national receiver Damien Alford, who was the first overall selection in last week’s CFL Draft, the team announced on Monday.

A Montreal product, Alford joins the Red and White after recently attending the rookie mini-camp of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» Who is the best pass rusher in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In college, Alford played four seasons at Syracuse. In 42 games including 28 starts with the Orange, Alford made 67 catches for 1,291 yards – an average of 19.3 yards per catch – and seven touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2023 when he had 33 receptions for 610 yards and three scores.

Alford played four games at Utah in 2024 and did not record any stats.

Calgary also announced they have signed American defensive back Deshawn Pace.

Pace played his senior season at the University of Central Florida. In 12 games including 11 starts at linebacker for the Knights, Pace led the team with 40 solo tackles and had a total of 61 stops. He added two interceptions and one pass breakup.

Pace transferred to UCF after four seasons with his hometown University of Cincinnati Bearcats. In 46 games at Cincinnati, he made 246 including 26 tackles for loss and also had three sacks, six interceptions including one pick-six, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

Pace’s brother, Ivan Pace Jr., plays for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Calgary’s rookies first take the field at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday while main camp begins on Sunday.