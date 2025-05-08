Als sign DL Ifenna Onyeka, OL Jarrett Horst

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have signed Canadian defensive lineman Ifenna Onyeka through the 2027 season. The team also signed a deal with American offensive lineman Jarrett Horst for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

Onyeka signed with the Toronto Argonauts last December after being their fifth-round pick (45th overall) in the 2024 CFL Draft. The Brampton, Ont. native played eight games at Carleton University in 2024. He registered 22.5 tackles,12 for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble for the Ravens that year. Throughout his collegiate career (2019-24), Onyeka tallied 81.5tackles, 24.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles in 34 games.

Horst began his college career in 2018 with Ellsworth Community College. He then transferred to Arkansas State University, where he played two seasons (2019–2020), before moving onto Michigan State University for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. In total, he started 34 of the 35 games he played at the collegiate level. In 2023, he was invited to participate in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Originally from Middleton, WI, the 25-year-old was part of the Miami Dolphins organization in 2023 before joining the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2024. His presence on the offensive line was impactful, as the Panthers finished the season with the second-most rushing yards (1,252) and ranked third in total offensive yards (3,007).