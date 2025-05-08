Elks sign American receiver Kearis Jackson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American wide receiver Kearis Jackson, the club announced Thursday.

Jackson (six-foot, 200 pounds) joins the Green and Gold after four seasons (2019-2022) at the University of Georgia. As a member of the Bulldogs, Jackson caught 78 passes for 1,107 yards, and four touchdowns over 51 games with the SEC powerhouse. Jackson also served as the team’s returner, with 35 kick returns for 805 yards (23.0 average) and 42 punt returns for 338 yards (8.0 average) at Georgia. ​

The Fort Valley, Georgia native capped off his College career with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Following his college career, Jackson would sign with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans in May of 2023, suiting up for two games before an ankle injury forced him to miss most of the season. He would also spend time with the Houston Texans and the New York Giants before making his way up to Canada.