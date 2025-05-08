Top of the Depth Chart: Saskatchewan Roughriders

After back-to-back 6-12 seasons, the Saskatchewan Roughriders bounced back in a big way in 2024 by going 9-8-1 and making it to the Western Final.

New head coach Corey Mace helped infuse new energy into a team that needed a fresh voice. While they didn’t make any “sexy” moves during free agency they addressed their biggest need, the offensive line, and didn’t see an exodus of top-end talent.

All and all it was a successful off-season for a team looking to build off a strong 2024. I would not be shocked to see the Roughriders back in the Western Final in 2025.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

Like so many CFL teams the biggest determining factor for their respective ceiling is the health and overall play of their quarterback.

If Trevor Harris can stay healthy there is no reason the Roughriders cannot contend for the Grey Cup. Playing through a partially torn ACL and missing six games with a knee injury, Harris still managed to throw for over 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions while going 7-5.

In backup Jake Maier the team has a productive emergency plan in case of injury and for Maier what better place to reset and continue to learn the position than under Harris.

RECEIVER

With the team’s top four receivers back for another season, this is a position of strength.

In Samuel Emilus Saskatchewan has the perfect combination of passport and production with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. A 2024 West Division All-CFL, Emilus is that true number one target that Harris can trust.

KeeSean Johnson finished the year on a heater with 16 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown in the team’s final four games. 27-year-old National receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker would be a 1,000-yard receiver on another team.

The big question for this group is the health of Shawn Bane Jr. and his injured knee. Bane Jr. was a star in 2023 and kicked off 2024 in style with a 125-yard, three touchdown game against the Edmonton Elks. Once fully healthy, the mercurial receiver gives Harris yet another dangerous option.

Finally, Dhel Duncan-Busby started six games as a rookie and is a luxury at this position.

RUNNING BACK

Slimmed down and in great shape after missing 10 games in his debut season in Saskatchewan, the Roughriders lead back will challenge for the rushing crown in 2025.

AJ Ouellette easily would have topped out at over 1,200 yards last year if he had been healthy and did put up 121 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in the playoffs. The tailback will be fun to watch running behind that improved offensive line.

FULLBACK

Let’s just all forget his brief foray with the Toronto Argonauts and focus on his blocking prowess, shall we? Albert Awachie has been a part of the Roughriders organization since 2017, and I say he deserves at least one official carry before he retires!

OFFENSIVE LINE

This group was ravaged with injuries all season that resulted in a dozen linemen starting at a variety of positions and gave us the visual of Micah Johnson run blocking. Trevon Tate has big shoes to fill at left tackle with Trevor Reid’s departure.

Tate started at left tackle in the Western Final and was a part of some impressive lines in Toronto. Logan Ferland will move to left guard, a position the All-CFL lineman has started at in 2021 and in 2022, with the addition of Philippe Gagnon from Montreal.

The signing of three-time All-CFL centre Sean McEwen was the team’s biggest move and alongside Gagnon gives the Riders attack so much strength up the middle. A healthy Jermarcus Hardrick on the right side will bookend an offensive line that should transform from a weakness last season to a foundational strength in 2025.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE LINE

The strength of a defence that allowed the second fewest yards in the league starts right at the heart of any good team, the middle.

You can debate the biggest free agent signing was either McEwen or defensive tackle Mike Rose who has been a member of the last four West Division All-CFL teams. Teaming up with fellow All-CFL Micah Johnson, who just keep churning out elite seasons, will make life difficult for both opposing running backs and quarterbacks seeking comfort in the middle of the pocket.

On the edges will be Malik Carney, entering his second year with the team, and former Argonauts rush end Shane Ray who is back in the CFL after two years in the NFL.

LINEBACKER

No team was better at defending the run than Mace’s squad and much of the credit has to go to the trio of C.J. Avery, Jameer Thurman and C.J. Reavis.

Combined they accounted for 227 tackles, six sacks, five interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Whether it was stopping running backs at the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer or covering any and all who came out of the backfield this group has got you covered like an athletic Swiss Army Knife. Both Thurman and Reavis made the divisional All-CFL team while Avery is just starting to hit his prime.

SECONDARY

Saskatchewan’s list of 2024 All-CFL continues into the secondary with cornerback Marcus Sayles and halfback Rolan Milligan Jr.

Out of all the defensive stars in Green and White, none shone brighter than Milligan Jr., who became only the second defensive back to win the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award. The defender led the league in interceptions in 16 games, put up 71 tackles and was one of the game’s best special teams players as well. Seriously is there anything he didn’t do for Saskatchewan last year?

Sayles, who tied his career high for interceptions, signed a two-year contract extension so expect his name back on this list next year.

At the other cornerback position I’m curious to see if former Regina Rams star Tevaughn Campbell can adjust to life back in the CFL for the first time since 2018 after spending six years in the NFL.

No adjustments will be needed for safety Nelson Lokombo, the 2021 second overall pick played in all 18 games for the first time in his career. Finally, halfback DaMarcus Fields looks to build on a solid rookie season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

* denotes National

** denotes Global

KICKER/PUNTER

The kicking duties are a mix of cozy familiar and completely different.

Brett Lauther is back for his seventh season while there’s going to be an old-fashioned punter battle with Bailey Flint, Joe Couch and rookie Jesse Mirco battling it out.

LONG SNAPPER

Jorgen Hus as long snapper is the easiest pick of this column as he is the longest-serving member of the team. I could try and breakdown his ability to get the ball where it needs to be under heavy duress, but I’ll just congratulate him for winning the 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

RETURNER

Returner Mario Alford is proof that age is just a number. At 33-years-old Alford finished third in both punt and kickoff return yards including a 101-kickoff return touchdown.