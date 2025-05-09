Concussions in the CFL reach lowest level in 10 years

TORONTO – The 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season saw the fewest number of concussions since 2015 when the league introduced enhanced detection and tracking of the injury. The 38 total concussions last season represent a 21 per cent decrease from 48 in 2023, and a 50 per cent decrease compared to 76 in 2015.

“The decreases in concussions, and injury events as a whole, demonstrate progress as we strive to make the game safer,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “Credit to the Medical Committee, team athletic therapists and medical staff, for their expertise and tremendous guidance. As a league, we will continue to explore various avenues to safeguard players and promote safer ways to play football.”

The CFL has implemented several initiatives in the past 10 years that have driven the positive trend in concussions. Guardian Caps were introduced, and players were given the option of wearing them during regular season games. The CFL became the first professional sports league in North America to mandate the use of mouthguards. The number of weekly padded practices involving contact was reduced. The league saw a 100 per cent compliance rate across all educational course material, including concussion awareness, as well as gender-based violence, match manipulation and more.

Across the league, on-field injury events and time lost due to injury were down year-over-year, and lower when compared to averages of the previous three- and five-year periods. The implementation of GPS tracking technology, which provides real-time data on player movement, speed, G-force, acceleration and more, has assisted with injury prevention, load management, rehabilitation and safer return-to-play protocols.

Data pertaining to the COVID-19-shortened 2021 campaign was projected to account for a full 81-game season.

