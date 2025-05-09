Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this first round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 85 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10 to announce their cuts. Each team’s list will be posted when they become official leading up to the deadline.

On Sunday, May 11, training camps will fully open across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 19, when the Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions at 4 p.m. ET.

The 2025 CFL season kicks off on June 5 as Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. ET.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: Coming soon

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Coming soon

BC LIONS

Released: Coming soon

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Defensive lineman Sam Latham*, defensive back Nafees Lyon*, defensive back Clay Fields III*

Retired: Offensive lineman Dontae Bull, defensive lineman Christian Albright*, defensive back Tunde Adeleke

Signed: Running back Elijah Collins*, wide receiver Jaelen Gill*, offensive lineman Malcolm Lamar Sr.*, offensive lineman Daniel Keys*, defensive lineman Jason Williams*, linebacker Brendan Jackson*, defensive back Charlie Ringland

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: Coming soon

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: Coming soon

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Coming soon

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Coming soon

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: Defensive back Braxton Clark*, wide receiver Jacob Copeland*, defensive back Jarmaine Doubs*, wide receiver Devron Harper*, defensive back Keylon Kennedy*, offensive lineman Will Marotta*, wide receiver Marshel Martin IV*, defensive back Harold Nash III*, defensive lineman Micah Roane, defensive back Willie Robers, running back Jonathan Rosery, kicker Toshiki Sato**, defensive lineman Jordan Strachan*, defensive lineman David Ugweogbu*