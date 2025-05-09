Who is the best playmaker in the CFL?

Every team wants a playmaker.

On offence, defence, or special teams, these are the guys that can change momentum in a flash or make something special out of seemingly nothing at all.

It could be a quarterback that can throw accurately into triple coverage or a ballhawking defender that can read a pass perfectly to haul in an interception for six points or a returner that can easily get the edge and make house call after house call.

So who’s the best at coming up clutch in the CFL? Here’s who some of the biggest stars think make the list.

BRADY OLIVEIRA, RB, WINNIPEG: Maybe he doesn’t get enough praise, but I really like Walter Fletcher‘s game. He’s very productive in all phases of the game. When you’re looking at the running back position, he’s able to catch the ball extremely well out of the backfield, make people miss, get yards after contact. He’s able to step up there and still block. I just think when you look at a running back, you should be able to do all three things really well: run the ball, of course, catch the ball and be able to block.

But what really impressed me about his game is how good he is as a receiver out of the back. Even if it’s short swing routes or shoot routes, he’s still very consistent in catching the football and getting north and getting yards for his team. That’s the guy that I think is the playmaker.

I think you want guys like that on your team, that whatever it is, they just produce. You get the ball in their hands and they’re going to find a way to produce and even if you need them to step up and block, you know those guys are gonna go do the dirty work for you. That’s a guy that I respect for sure.

EUGENE LEWIS, REC, OTTAWA: For versatile purposes, I think Javon Leake is up there because he can literally play running back and he can be a real returner and (get in on) the receiving game too. He can scare you on basically all aspects of the game, offence and on special teams, and on offence he can do it in multiple positions.

BO LEVI MITCHELL, QB, HAMILTON: Tyrice Beverette. He’s very special player, right? Very similar to Adarius (Pickett), he’s a guy that can rush the passer. He can cover like a DB. He’ll stick his nose in there against the (William) Stanbacks, the big running backs, and go toe-to-toe with them. (He can) take on a pulling guard. He might not be flashy, what you see (from him). He’s not getting eight, nine, 10 interceptions, but he’s one of those guys that every time you play him you have to be on your Ps and Qs and know where he is at all times.

WYNTON MCMANIS, LB, TORONTO: Me, I would say. I pride myself on being able to change games and affect the game at any time and as many times as needed. I don’t think anyone does that better than I do.

TYSON PHILPOT, REC, MONTREAL: I’m definitely going to say myself. I think that’s all me for sure.

ADARIUS PICKETT, DB, OTTAWA: On offence, K-Law (Kenny Lawler). I’d probably also say Tim White, Geno (Lewis), when you look at receivers. Stanback, when he’s healthy, he’s dangerous. Defensively, Wynton, Beverette, myself. I feel like we have a lot of dudes who make plays.