Training camps officially open league-wide

TORONTO — The rookies hit CFL fields across the country on Wednesday and now it’s time for the rest of the roster to do the same.

Training camps officially open on Sunday, as full teams report to each of their respective cities to start preparations for the 2025 season.

This is the time that battles for positions begin, as each player who hits a field somewhere in Canada knows his job isn’t given, it’s earned.

How do the new faces fit in? Who stays? Who goes? And how will each team tailor their rosters to make sure they’re the ones heading to Winnipeg in November for the 112th Grey Cup? The answers to those questions will become more clear starting today.

RELATED

»Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» First look at rookie camps across the CFL

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

TRAINING CAMP IMPORTANT DATES

May 7 – Rookie Camps open

First-year players will take the field with their new clubs.

May 10 – Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

May 11 – Training camps open

All nine clubs officially open camp.

May 13 – Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns to take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

Preseason Week 1

Monday, May 19 | CGY at BC | 4 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2

Saturday, May 24 | OTT at MTL | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | SSK at WPG | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | TOR at HAM | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24 | EDM at CGY | 9:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

Friday, May 30 | HAM at TOR | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | MTL at OTT | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | WPG at SSK | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, May 30 | BC at EDM | 9:30 p.m. ET

May 31 – End of training camp

Camps officially wrap up.

The 2025 CFL season begins in Saskatchewan on June 5 as Corey Mace and his Roughriders welcome Bob Dyce and his Ottawa REDBLACKS. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET.