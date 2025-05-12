1 training camp battle to watch for every team

As training camps open across this great country, many players know where they stand as stars and starters.

For the proverbial ‘bubble players,’ it’s a daily grind over the next few weeks to make the team.

The real intrigue for most around training camp is the middle. These are the players who know they’re on the roster, but are striving to take the next step to solidify their professional football livelihood.

In all three of these tiers, real battles exist.

By Week 1 everyone in the same colours will be pulling together for the ultimate goal of winning a championship, and while camp sets that tone of camaraderie, it also holds a natural tension as players in the same position battle for the right to stake their claim.

Let the battles begin!

BC LIONS

Canadian Linebacker

Ben Hladik remains an absolute home run of a draft pick from a few years back, but the Lions have plenty of potent combinations at linebacker with a maple flavour. Adam Auclair is a special talent who comes over from Saskatchewan and Ottawa before that, Adam Konar is an established commodity, while they also feature a handful of young and hungry Canadian talents.

Hladik might have had a slightly down 2024 after a wildly successful 2023 but he’ll be back better than ever this year. Now it’s a matter of figuring out who is going to emerge next to him after training camp competition.

EDMONTON ELKS

Canadian Receiver

I’m not sure how many Canadian pass-catchers the Elks plan on using, but it feels like someone is going to get squeezed out of a role they presumptively own.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is safe, but Kaion Julien-Grant AND Zach Mathis likely can’t both start when you factor in Alexander Hollins, Steven Dunbar Jr., Arkell Smith and Tre Odoms-Dukes.

It’s great to have depth and ability at such an important position, especially when paired with Tre Ford starting, and should make a great camp competition.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Maximizing VA’s Potential

Sure, it’s not a position specific point, but I firmly believe this roster needs to be shaped around Vernon Adams Jr.’s strengths.

From offensive linemen who can move and adjust to his improvisational skills, to running backs who can thrive off his creative approach to quarterbacking, and receivers who see the game the same way he does, getting a group that fits Adams Jr.’s skillset ready to roll in Week 1 is the name of the game.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Offensive Line

If the Riders are going to bully their way with an elite defence and a stout running game they need a line that is up to the season-long challenge.

From tackle to tackle with Trevon Tate and Jermarcus Hardrick, to Sean McEwen in the centre spot flanked by guards Logan Ferland and Philippe Gagnon, the starters feel fairly established, but injuries happen and puzzle pieces will inevitably be shuffled.

Camp will determine the names who jump into the fray when needed to keep the Saskatchewan pocket clean and running holes open.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Backup (eventually) Quarterback

Starter Zach Collaros has been suspended for the first game of the season, which will be here before you know it. That means Chris Streveler, Shea Patterson and Terry Wilson will be battling for the right not to just backup but kick off the season!

Streveler is coming off a major injury but has attacked his rehab as you would expect with the same fire he plays, while Patterson feels like the next logical choice as Wilson continues to grow his game up north day-by-day.

Will Patterson or Wilson be able to make the jump to Week 1 starter?

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Receiver

The Tiger-Cats have loads of potential at receiver with Kenny Lawler joining Shemar Bridges and Tim White plus a solid Canadian crew led by Kiondré Smith, but there’s only so many Bo Levi Mitchell passes to go around!

Starting 0-5 and rallying down the stretch won’t do the trick this season. While few of the players listed above are under threat of not making it to Week 1, the battle here is all about who deserves targets come game day.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Running Back

Ka’Deem Carey had an awesome 2024 filling the shoes left by AJ Ouellette and Andrew Harris in 2023. So he should jump right in and run away with the job right? Enter the young, talented and dynamic Kevin Brown who arrives from Edmonton.

Carey shouldn’t be under any real threat, but you just never know in the CFL with condensed training camps.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Secondary

The sour taste of a lacklustre Eastern Semi-Final loss in Toronto lingers and no group felt it more than the defensive secondary.

Damon Webb, Monshadrik Hunter and Brandin Dandridge moved on and Canadian Ty Cranston retired. The returning group is deep and talented with some great finds in Deandre Lamont, Alijah McGhee, Adrian Frye and Bennett Williams, and Amari Henderson coming over from Saskatchewan.

Alonzo Addae appears to be the real deal and Justin Howell is still an above average player at the position but MAN, are there a lot of names fighting for limited spots.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Quarterback

Elephant in the room: McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a really good quarterback.

Davis Alexander gets a three year deal and Cody Fajardo gets traded so it’s Alexander’s team now, but you know McLeod and his veteran savvy will know exactly how to play this situation to remind everyone he’s better than your typical backup.

If Alexander holds onto his 70 per cent completion rate from 2024’s extended opportunity and just worries about his role, not whose behind him, this shouldn’t be an issue. But the clock is ticking on Alexander slamming the door completely shut.