Argos sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Jeremiah Ojo

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Sunday they have signed National defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo.
Ojo, six-foot-two and 246 pounds, was selected by Toronto with the seventh overall pick during the 2025 CFL Draft held in late April.
The Montreal native played at the University of Montreal (2021-2024), recording 54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one interception across 24 games. Ojo was named First Team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024, RSEQ Lineman of the Year in 2024, and was a member of the 2023 Vanier Cup champions.
The team also announced that American DL Andre Carter, American DB Jai Nunn-Liddell and Global K Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada have been added to the suspended list. American receiver Vyncint Smith and American linebacker Brian Holloway have been released.