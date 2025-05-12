Argos sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Jeremiah Ojo

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Sunday they have signed National defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo.

Ojo, six-foot-two and 246 pounds, was selected by Toronto with the seventh overall pick during the 2025 CFL Draft held in late April.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Montreal native played at the University of Montreal (2021-2024), recording 54 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one interception across 24 games. Ojo was named First Team All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024, RSEQ Lineman of the Year in 2024, and was a member of the 2023 Vanier Cup champions.

The team also announced that American DL Andre Carter, American DB Jai Nunn-Liddell and Global K Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada have been added to the suspended list. American receiver Vyncint Smith and American linebacker Brian Holloway have been released.