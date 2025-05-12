MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 defensive tackles

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats missed the playoffs last season and couldn’t overcome a nightmare 0-5 and 2-9 start. But in picking up wins in five of their last seven games, the Ticats created understandable optimism entering 2025. And one area of their game was strong throughout all of last year.

As we continue highlighting one reason to be excited for all nine teams, and as training camps are now officially underway, we’re focusing on Hamilton’s exciting and explosive passing game this week.

Led by resurgent quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who posted a career high 5,451 passing yards to go along with 32 touchdowns, the Tiger-Cats boasted the league’s No. 1 passing offence in 2024. And with much of that aerial infrastructure returning for this year, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for similar results.

It really does start with Mitchell. The two-time Most Outstanding Player turned back the clock and showed what a fully healthy version of him is still capable of. Mitchell, who was named East Division MOP, started 17 games for Hamilton and racked up more than 300 passing yards in 10 of those outings.

And of course, Mitchell’s success translated to some stellar years at receiver.

After leading the league in receiving yards in 2023, Tim White finished third overall last year with 1,164 to go along with eight touchdowns. That’s now three straight seasons with at least 1,110 yards for White as he’s established himself as one of the league’s elite. I see no reason why that would change this year.

But you don’t get to be the league’s No. 1 passing offence with just one impressive weapon. That’s where the likes of Shemar Bridges and Kiondré Smith enter the conversation. Bridges finished his first CFL season with 933 yards and four touchdowns while leading Hamilton with 83 receptions; he was rewarded by being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

Smith, on the other hand, recorded an identical 933 yards and finished second on the team with seven touchdown catches. The third-year member of the Tiger-Cats also carries a National designation, which makes gives him the added benefit of being a ratio-busting receiver.

And then there’s Hamilton’s star addition: Kenny Lawler. Signed to a two-year deal in free agency, Lawler joins the Ticats with two Grey Cup titles and two West Division All-CFL nods under his belt. When healthy, Lawler is one of the league’s most devastating receivers after recording 662 yards and four touchdowns in 10 appearances last season. I can’t wait to see the chemistry with him and Mitchell.

There are obviously areas where significant improvement is needed in Hamilton, as their playoff miss will attest to. But with Mitchell at the helm of a passing attack that boasts a deep and talented group of receivers, the Tiger-Cats have an important piece of the puzzle sewn up for 2025.

RANKING THE DEFENSIVE TACKLES

We’re moving towards the end of our MMQB positional rankings as training camps get underway, and this week we’re focused back on the defensive line. After highlighting defensive end a few weeks ago, it’s defensive tackle on tap this time around.

1. JAKE CERESNA | EDMONTON ELKS

After one season in Toronto, where he won his first Grey Cup in November, Jake Ceresna is back where most of his CFL career has been spent. Along with Tyrell Ford, Ceresna was one of Edmonton’s two absolutely massive defensive additions in free agency. And as he returns to the Elks, Ceresna has established himself as the gold standard of interior linemen.

Mixing the speed of an edge rusher with impressive strength, Ceresna is somewhat of a unicorn in the middle. Ceresna racked up eight sacks last year to co-lead the league, which brings his total to 30 total sacks over the last three seasons. Still strong against the run, Ceresna consistently makes life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

2. CASEY SAYLES | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Ranked as the number one most effective defensive tackles in 2024 by Pro Football Focus, all Casey Sayles has done is excel since joining Hamilton in free agency. In two seasons with Hamilton, Sayles has recorded 14 sacks and has proven to be one of the most disruptive interior pass rushing forces in the league.

3. MUSTAFA JOHNSON | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Mustafa Johnson just edged out new teammate Shawn Oakman for number three on this list. The fact that, at the age of 26, it feels like he’s just getting started is a big reason why. Seemingly impossible to run the ball on, Johnson is still a capable pass rusher and recorded six sacks and 35 defensive tackles in 15 appearances last season.