REDBLACKS, Kalil Pimpleton agree to contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have locked up one of the Canadian Football League’s rising stars, inking speedy American receiver Kalil Pimpleton to a contract extension that will keep him in the nation’s capital through the 2027 season.

“During Kalil’s short time in our league, he has consistently demonstrated the high level of skill, and exciting style of play that has already made him a favourite among our fans,” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke. “We are thrilled by his long-term commitment to our organization, and to our community.”

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Despite suiting up in just eight regular season games in 2024, Pimpleton added an electric element to the REDBLACKS’ offence. He recorded 715 receiving yards on 45 receptions, including 277 yards after the catch, and three touchdown grabs. The 26-year-old exploded onto the scene in his CFL debut at Edmonton in Week 6, going on a 70-yard catch and run for his first CFL touchdown. Pimpleton enjoyed a career day in 2024’s regular season finale vs Hamilton, racking up 167 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches. Also contributing on special teams when called upon, Pimpleton returned a punt 99 yards to the end zone in Week 8 against Calgary.

A native of Muskegon, Michigan, Pimpleton led the charge during Ottawa’s Eastern Semi-Final matchup with the Toronto Argonauts, pacing the REDBLACKS with 123 yards on 13 grabs.

For his efforts during the 2024 season, Pimpleton was named Ottawa’s unanimous nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.