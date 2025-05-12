REDBLACKS sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Eric Cumberbatch

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have signed National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch, the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft.

A native of Alexandria, Ontario, Cumberbatch was drafted 42nd overall out of the University of Ottawa, where he registered 10.5 tackles, one sack, and one interception in four games during the 2024 season.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

During the 2023 season, he earned U Sports First Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star honours, starting all eight regular season games, and one playoff game. He finished the regular season ranked third on the team with 32.5 total tackles (23 solo, 19 assisted) with two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

Cumberbatch attended rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints.