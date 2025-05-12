Riders sign 2025 CFL Draft second rounder Erik Andersen

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Erik Andersen, the team announced on Sunday.

Andersen (six-foot-six, 314 pounds) was selected by the Riders in the second round, 13th overall, of the 2025 CFL Draft.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at Western University where he played and started 40 games at left tackle establishing himself as a dominant offensive lineman. Andersen showed an impressive ability to protect the quarterback allowing just two sacks over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The former Mustang is a two-time First-Team All-Canadian and was the OUA’s nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in U Sports football. Andersen attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants earlier this month.

In addition, the team announced they have released American defensive lineman Jordan Smith and moved American wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley to the suspended list.