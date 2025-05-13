Follow CFL

News May 13, 2025

Bombers sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Connor Shay

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday they have signed their first selection, sixth overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, linebacker Connor Shay.

Shay (six-foot-two, 232 pounds) emerged as a key defensive player for the University of Wyoming Cowboys during the 2024 season.

In his senior year, Shay started all 12 games at weak-side linebacker, amassing 76 total tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

His Canadian heritage – through his father, Chuck Shay, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. – have contributed to his eligibility for National status in the CFL.

