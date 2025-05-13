Bombers sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Connor Shay

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday they have signed their first selection, sixth overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, linebacker Connor Shay.
Shay (six-foot-two, 232 pounds) emerged as a key defensive player for the University of Wyoming Cowboys during the 2024 season.
RELATED
» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their first round of cuts
» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp
» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more
» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
In his senior year, Shay started all 12 games at weak-side linebacker, amassing 76 total tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.
His Canadian heritage – through his father, Chuck Shay, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. – have contributed to his eligibility for National status in the CFL.