Cutdown Tracker: Teams make second round of cuts

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this second round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 75 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13 to make their cuts. Each team’s list will be posted when they are officially announced.

On Sunday, May 11, training camps fully opened across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 19, when the Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The 2025 CFL season kicks off on June 5 as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Mosaic Stadium at 9:00 p.m. ET.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: Offensive lineman Daniel Shin, kicker Dawson Hodge, defensive back Anthony Sao*, defensive back Armani Watts*, receiver Mark Pope*, defensive lineman Daymond Williams*, defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers*, defensive lineman Jalen Green*

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Punter Joe Couch**, defensive back Nicario Harper*, receiver Ty James*, defensive lineman Justin Jefferson*, defensive back Leon Jones*, running back Khalan Laborn*, offensive lineman Noah Zerr

Transferred to suspended: Offensive lineman Julius Buelow*, linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed

BC LIONS

Released: Defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr., wide receiver Jared Bernhardt*, wide receiver Devin Carter*, offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin*, defensive back Kole Jones*, wide receiver Ed Lee*, defensive back Wyryor Noil*, running back Qadree Ollison*, defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez*

Added to Active Roster: Defensive back Johnny Dixon*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Receiver Je’Quan Burton*, receiver Jaelen Gill*, offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor*, defensive lineman John Morgan*, defensive lineman Deandre Johnson*, linebacker Brendan Jackson*, linebacker Cam Bright*, defensive back Yani Gouadfel, defensive back Chris McDonald*, defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr.*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: Defensive end Ryan Johnson*, defensive back Patrick Rogers*, offensive lineman Austin Euler*, quarterback Shea Patterson*, kicker Andrew Mevis*, defensive back Marcus Hillman*, receiver Scott Brown*

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: Receiver Daylen Baldwin*, defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen, defensive lineman Josh Carr Jr.*, defensive back Meiko Dotson*, running back Deshaun Fenwick*, receiver Mike Harley Jr.*, linebacker Alex Howard*, defensive lineman Savion Jackson*, defensive lineman Michael Mason*, defensive back Sam Mathews*, offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods*, offensive lineman Justin Shaffer*

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Running back Spencer Brown*, offensive lineman Dayton Black, receiver Brevin Easton*, receiver Cephus Johnson*, receiver Griffin Hebert*, defensive end Maalik Hall*, defensive end Marcel Walker-Burgess*, linebacker Mitchell Townsend, defensive back DJ Daniel*, defensive back Tyler Boatwright*, defensive back Gaddiel Kazadi

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Defensive lineman Praise Amaewhule*, receiver Daniel Arias*, punter Sam Clark**, defensive back Quenton Meeks*, defensive linemman Ifenna Onyeka, defensive back Matt Severance*, defensive lineman Treqwan Thomas*

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: Defensive back Kalon Barnes*, receiver Corey Crooms Jr.*, defensive back Jonathan Giustini, linebacker Daniel Green*, defensive back Jalen Green*, defensive lineman Josh Landry*, defensive lineman Elijah McAllister*, receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes*