CFL is back as players take the field for training camp

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Training camps are officially underway which means football is just around the corner.
Teams have taken the field to shape their rosters in preparation for the 2025 CFL season.
It’s our first opportunity to watch new faces in new places alongside returning veterans and incoming rookies.
CFL.ca brings you a first look at training camps across the country.
Back to the grind 👊#GoElks | #CFLTC pic.twitter.com/e1HPbyhbNT
— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 12, 2025
Showcasing and setting the tone 🤟 pic.twitter.com/SntFmtXmDO
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 12, 2025
camping season 🏕️
📸 https://t.co/3tbCLcrKP9#TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/vnZqnNAgal
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 12, 2025
#ALLIN on Day 1️⃣ of Training Camp pic.twitter.com/q5lGFv52wr
— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 11, 2025
J-1
Go Als Go!🏈 pic.twitter.com/zETPRzwk2B
— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 11, 2025
Brought out the old school camera today in camp! 📹#BCLions #roarasone pic.twitter.com/8NuGSBrnOt
— BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 13, 2025
heat warning#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/it3C7ThEfh
— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 12, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
day 3️⃣ on the way! @gwtoolscanada pic.twitter.com/iOJiacu4Zz
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 13, 2025
I feel like i can be a huge impact here.
Our 2025 fourth overall #CFLDraft pick, Ali Saad talks to media after his first day at Training Camp. Watch the full highlight below!
🎥 https://t.co/Kg40HHfWCS pic.twitter.com/84FQ7mYDUA
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) May 13, 2025
Reg already in mid-season form 🎣 pic.twitter.com/gE51vEfRAT
— Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 13, 2025