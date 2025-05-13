Riders sign American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter, the team announced on Tuesday.

Carter (six-foot-four, 295 pounds) spent two seasons (2023–24) with the University of Findlay, appearing in and starting all 16 games as an Oiler. In 2024, he helped lead the offense to an average of 136 rushing yards per game, earning First Team All-American honors from D2Football.com.

Carter was also named a Don Hansen Second Team All-American and an AFCA Second Team All-American. Additionally, he earned First Team All-Region recognition from the D2CCA and was named G-MAC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. In 2023, Carter helped the Oilers rush for an average of 167.8 yards per game and the offense post an average of 374.8 yards per game and 25.4 points.

Prior to attending the University of Findlay, Carter spent time at Western Illinois University and Jackson State University appearing in 12 games.

The Club has also released American defensive back Mark Webb and removed American receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from the suspended list.