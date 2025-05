Snoop Dogg headlines BC Lions Concert Kickoff on June 7

VANCOUVER — Snoop is in the House! Award-winning rapper, producer and actor Snoop Dogg headlines the BC Lions Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7, the team announced on Tuesday.

The game against the Edmonton Elks is presented by BC Federation of Labour with Snoop Dogg performing inside Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place at 5:45 p.m. PT.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” said owner Amar Doman.

“Concert Kickoff has become the premier event on our city’s summer sports calendar. We’re proud to continue the great tradition with one of the all-time greats.”

Snoop Dogg exploded onto the scene with his debut album Doggystyle, the first of seven records to go platinum for the multi-talented performer from Long Beach, California.

Snoop Dogg is also no stranger to the world of sports, having most recently performed with Dr. Dre during the Closing Ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

That duo was also part of a star-studded halftime performance during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in February 2022 that saw 2024 Concert Kickoff performer 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J, Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak rock the house at SoFi Stadium. That performance earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Snoop Dogg’s list of accolades also included BET Awards (2003, 2019), MTV Movie Award (Best Cameo, Training Day, 2002) and 20 Grammy Award nominations.