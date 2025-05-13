Where to watch 2025 CFL preseason games

TORONTO — Canada’s home of the Canadian Football League (CFL) – TSN and RDS – will each broadcast two preseason games in the leadup to the upcoming season and the remaining preseason slate will be available on CFL+.

The games will feature in-stadium video feeds with local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis. Viewers outside of Canada will be able to catch all the preseason action on CFL+.

CANADIAN PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Platform May 19 Calgary at BC 4:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 24 Saskatchewan at Winnipeg 4:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 24 Ottawa at Montreal 4:00 p.m. ET CFL+ (English) and RDS (French) May 24 Toronto at Hamilton 7:00 p.m. ET TSN May 24 Edmonton at Calgary 9:30 p.m. ET CFL+ May 30 Hamilton at Toronto 7:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 30 Montreal at Ottawa 7:00 p.m. ET TSN (English) and RDS (French) May 30 Winnipeg at Saskatchewan 9:00 p.m. ET CFL+ May 30 BC at Edmonton 9:30 p.m. ET CFL+

Note: For viewers outside of Canada, all preseason games are available on CFL+.

First introduced in 2023, CFL+ is the league’s premiere streaming platform for content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, playoffs, the Grey Cup and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of an email address.

Games carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality following the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with a window to tune into CFL action. The platform is compatible with Apple AirPlay for convenient casting onto smart TVs.

The upcoming season kicks off on June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The complete 2025 season schedule is available here.