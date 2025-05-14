Stamps sign Fraser Masin, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday they have signed three players including punter Fraser Masin – the top pick in the 2025 global draft – and Canadian Football League veteran offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla.

The Stamps have also added American defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory.

Selected first overall by Calgary in last month’s global draft, Masin recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make second round of cuts

» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In his senior season at Ole Miss, Masin averaged 46.6 yards on 36 punts with 14 punts that covered at least 50 yards including two kicks that exceeded 60 yards. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 16 occasions. He was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to college football’s top punter.

In 37 career games for the Rebels, Masin punted 125 times for 5,441 yards – a 43.5-yard average – with 41 punts that forced the opposition to start inside their own 20 as well as 26 punts that went at least 50 yards.

Jack-Kurdyla has played 45 games in the CFL since being selected fourth overall by Edmonton in the 2020 CFL draft.

He was limited to three games last season due to a knee injury but in 2023 he started all 18 games at right guard for Elks and was part of an offensive line that allowed Edmonton to produce an average 123.6 rushing yards per contest, the third-highest total in the CFL.

In college, Jack-Kurdyla played 48 games over four seasons at the University of Buffalo. He made 40 career starts at right guard for the Bulls.

In 2018, Jack-Kurdyla played 14 games and made nine starts as he helped the Bulls set single-season school records with 2,648 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns.

Mallory signed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in 2024 after attending the team’s rookie mini-camp. He recorded seven tackles and one sack in four pre-season games before added to the Bears’ practice squad.

Mallory played his senior college season at Arizona State and made 12 starts for the Sun Devils, accumulating 48 tackles including 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Mallory transferred to Arizona State after playing 27 games over four years at Michigan State. He had 44 career tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and added 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.