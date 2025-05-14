Ticats sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed linebacker Devin Veresuk, the club’s second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, and offensive lineman Félix Despins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Veresuk, 23, is a six-foot-to, 240-pound Windsor, Ontario native who played 22 games over his collegiate career with the University of Windsor Lancers.

He recorded 199 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception. A two-time OUA Second Team All-Star and 2024 East-West Bowl participant, Veresuk posted 74 tackles (39 solo), five tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and two passes defended in nine games during his final season.

Despins, is a six-foot-three, 313-pound native of Varennes, Québec who previously played football at Concordia University.