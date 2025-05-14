Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

News May 14, 2025

Ticats sign 2025 CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed linebacker Devin Veresuk, the club’s second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, and offensive lineman Félix Despins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Veresuk, 23, is a six-foot-to, 240-pound Windsor, Ontario native who played 22 games over his collegiate career with the University of Windsor Lancers.

RELATED
» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make their second round of cuts
» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp
» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more
» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

He recorded 199 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception. A two-time OUA Second Team All-Star and 2024 East-West Bowl participant, Veresuk posted 74 tackles (39 solo), five tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and two passes defended in nine games during his final season.

Despins, is a six-foot-three, 313-pound native of Varennes, Québec who previously played football at Concordia University.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!