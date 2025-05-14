Top of the Depth Chart: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have the inevitable pressure of hosting a Grey Cup looming over their shoulder all season long.

It all starts in Week 2 against the BC Lions at Princess Auto Stadium on June 12.

The journey to playing at home in the 112th Grey Cup has been laid out, but the group listed below will inevitably face endless twists and turns over the next six months.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Teams make second round of cuts

» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

Chris Streveler or Terry Wilson will have to start Week 1 due to Zach Collaros’ suspension, but when he’s on the field and in top form there is no doubting this veteran huddle leader is amongst the very best across the Canadian Football League.

The recent Grey Cup performances will cast some doubt on his perception once retired, but the good news is Collaros still has plenty of gas left in the tank to cast a shadow across the haters’ doubts.

RUNNING BACK

Coming off a Most Outstanding Player award and an all-time great individual Bombers season, Brady Oliveira is locked and loaded to follow up 2024 with an equal or even better 2025.

Not much more to add here other than I can’t wait to see what he produces for entertainment and statistics this season.

FULLBACK

I know he’s not officially listed as a fullback and Winnipeg will likely go with a bigger, more prototypical body type but I would love to see Michael Chris-Ike get a shot to play major snaps in this role.

He has the athleticism to make the Bombers’ offence incredibly dynamic if given the chance and as a fan of variety and imagination I think the implications are endless with his skill set.

RECEIVER

The Bombers of old are no more. Drew Wolitarsky signed in Hamilton alongside Kenny Lawler. Meanwhile, Dillon Mitchell came over from Edmonton bringing upside, especially when paired with the dynamic Nic Demski.

Reggie White Jr. brings great possession and highpoint skills and of course 2023 Most Outstanding Rookie Dalton Schoen returns from injury. Add in some big Canadian bodies on the outside and Winnipeg has evolved, maybe for the better, at receiver?

OFFENSIVE LINE

They’re definitely not the youngest group in the CFL, but any line anchored by Stanley Bryant still feels special.

Kendall Randolph feels like the logical choice at left guard although Asotui Eli and Gabe Wallace will push the envelope as the right side remains much the same.

Chris Kolankowski has gone from fill in option to established starter earning respect across the league since replacing Michael Couture.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE LINE

Willie Jefferson put on a special display in a losing effort last year in the Grey Cup and shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, the inevitable return of Jake Thomas, spelled by Cameron Lawson, remains a prototypical pairing of Canadian tackles. On the interior, Devin Adams has found success rotating through the line in different sets and gaining valuable playing experience while James Vaughters has signed in free agency with the chance to be Jefferson’s best running mate since the iconic pairing with Jackson Jeffcoat.

LINEBACKER

There are plenty of options at strong side linebacker, but Redha Kramdi has done more than enough as a Canadian to earn serious consideration for full time starter at the spot again.

Tony Jones, meanwhile, proved he could fill in for Adam Bighill and will have to do it again this season, alongside Jonathan Jones who jumped from Toronto to Manitoba. It’s a really solid group even if they lack some name brand notoriety.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Tyrell Ford hit the exits for Edmonton in free agency and mainstay Brandon Alexander didn’t get re-signed, but outside of that much of the key secondary playmakers are back.

The depth of the group could be amongst the best in the CFL with little drop off likely following an injury. Unfortunately the group will already have to test that theory with Jake Kelly added to the six-game injured list.

SPECIAL TEAMS

* denotes National

** denotes Global

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sergio Castillo returns as the anchor of the Bombers special teams unit. Despite having a down year on age percentage, he led the CFL in average depth of attempt and make as Mike O’Shea and company showed ultimate confidence in his range.

Meanwhile Peyton Logan has been acquired to add some pop in the return game and Jamieson Sheahan looks to flip field position once again for the blue and gold in 2025.