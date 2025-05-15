3 strategies to help you win CFL Fantasy

CFL Fantasy is back and with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about setting your roster.

I, humbly, have found myself at the top of CFL Fantasy leaderboards over the years and I also won my league with my fellow CFL content team members for the second year in a row in 2024.

I’ve gotten my success pretty much down to a science and I’m not a gatekeeper. I’m more than willing to share my strategies with you so you can earn bragging rights over your friends and family in 2025.

CFL Fantasy is open now

PICK YOUR LINEUP BASED ON MATCHUPS

This is the secret sauce I use every week and is usually why I get big points.

Unlike other fantasy games out there, CFL Fantasy gives players the power to customize their roster each week based on matchups, instead of just crossing their fingers that a player on their team performs and stays healthy (although, I’m always hoping everyone stays healthy).

This strategy is sometimes hard in the first few weeks of the season, with a new season comes new personnel and new tendencies, but by Week 3, I promise this will work for you.

Heading into the week, I always look at the league-wide stats. Which team isn’t doing so hot against the pass? If it’s, Toronto, for example, I’ll take a look at who the Argos are playing. In Week 3, I’ll choose a Roughrider receiver, like Kian Schaffer-Baker, and potentially even their quarterback, like Trevor Harris. Any team that is giving up yards through the air, I’ll look at their opponent that week and decide which pass-catchers to go with.

That’s how I pick my running backs, too. What team isn’t able to stop the run? I’ll pick the tailback playing against that defence. It’s a bonus when that running back also catches passes out of the backfield for more points (hi, Walter Fletcher and Brady Oliveira).

DON’T PICK ANY PLAYERS AGAINST YOUR DEFENCE

This may seem obvious but I have seen this over the years.

If you choose Edmonton’s defence, don’t choose any offensive players that are playing against Edmonton that week.

Staying away those players will avoid you having points wiped off the board!

CHOOSE YOUR CAPTAIN WISELY

This may be controversial but there is rarely an instance that I don’t choose my quarterback as my captain.

Sure, I’ve been burned a few times where the defence shuts down the QB and I don’t get many points. But I’d rather risk that than choose a receiver that maybe just isn’t on the same page as his pivot that week or when a team is playing from behind most of the game and they all but abandon the run and the running back is just in pass pro all game.

A quarterback is more than likely going to throw plenty of yards and score some touchdowns through air, and if you’re lucky, on the ground. It’s always a safe bet for me.