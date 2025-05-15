CFL stars make their 2025 season predictions

TORONTO — The 2025 CFL season is just around the corner which means it’s time to start making some predictions and CFL Preseason Futures is the perfect way to get started.

That’s because you’ll not only be trying to answer questions about who’s going to win the Eastern and Western Final and who’ll be named Most Outstanding Player, but you’ll also have a chance to win a trip to the 112th Grey Cup.

RELATED

» Submit your CFL Preseason Futures picks for a chance to win a trip to the 112th Grey Cup!

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Some of the CFL’s biggest stars also joined in on the game and took a stab at answering the questions themselves.

So what are you waiting for? Join Trevor Harris, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and the others and start playing CFL Preseason Futures.

But first, take a peek at their answers to give you some inspiration:

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE EASTERN FINAL?

Harris: Since Montreal won two years ago and Toronto won last year let’s go with someone different: Hamilton.

Gittens Jr.: You have got to give it to the current champions Toronto Argonauts. If they’re not the favourite, they should be the favourite.

AJ Ouellette: I’ll throw out a new one, I’ll go Ottawa.

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE WESTERN FINAL?

Adarius Pickett: I’ll probably say Saskatchewan.

Tim White: The Edmonton Elks will win the Western Final.

Stanley Bryant: I think the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will win the Western Final this year.

Garry Peters: The BC Lions, guaranteed, are going to win the Western Final.

WILL A QUARTERBACK THROW FOR 5,000 OR MORE PASSING YARDS DURING THE REGULAR SEASON?

Harris: The answer is yes. I think there will be multiple as well. I think there are going to be three or more.

Gittens Jr.: I say yes, there will be a quarterback that throws for 5,000 yards or more this season.

Reggie Begelton: I do think there are going to be a couple quarterbacks this year. Trevor Harris, the sky is the limit for that guy as well, especially with that good receiving crew he has over there.

Tyrell Ford: I feel like 5,000 is a lot so I’m not sure if any QB will throw 5,000 but I think Hamilton with Bo (Levi Mitchell) and the receivers they have got, they have a pretty decent chance.

Stanley Bryant: Yes I think multiple quarterbacks are going to throw for 5,000 yards this season.

WHICH PLAYER WILL WIN MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER IN 2025?

Tyrell Ford: MOP for the 2025 season will probably be me.

Peters: I’m going to go with Nathan Rourke.

White: Bo Levi Mitchell, of course.

Harris: Zach Collaros.

Gittens Jr.: The player that wins the MOP is the player that performs the best, and that’s to be determined.

WILL WINNIPEG’S BRADY OLIVEIRA HAVE OVER OR UNDER 2,000 RECEIVING AND RUSHING YARDS COMBINED DURING THE REGULAR SEASON?

AJ Ouellette: I hope Brady has more than 2,000 yards rushing and receiving because that’s just going to up mine, because I’m going to beat him.

Pickett: I’m going to say under 2,000.

Peters: Brady you’re my boy but you will not have 2,000 rushing and receiving yards.