Lions sign American receiver Preston Smith

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday the signing of American wide receiver Preston Smith to the roster.

Smith (six-foot-four, 215 pounds)- appeared in 31 games at Davenport over the last three seasons and hauled in 113 receptions for 1,605 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He also earned First-Team All-GLIAC honours in 2023 and Second-Team All-GLIAC honours in 2022.

Smith played his freshman season in 2021 at Adrian College in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs with 42 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns.

