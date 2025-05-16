49 officials to take the field in 2025

TORONTO — The upcoming season will see 49 members of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association take the field to oversee action in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The roster includes representation from eight provinces and 14 local officiating associations across the country.

“Officials are such an important part of our game, but too often, their work goes unnoticed, and their tremendous efforts go underappreciated,” said Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup and Events. “They set the standard for safe and fair play, and they manage game-flow. They grow the game by ensuring it’s played the right way. Without our incredible officials, Canadian football would not be where it is today.”

RELATED

» Where to watch CFL preseason games

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Tayler Anderson of Langley, B.C., is set to make his officiating debut this season. Saskatoon’s Iain Cropper, David Kendall of Red Deer, Alta., and Jordan Titosky from Edmonton are slated to reach the 100-game plateau, and Tim Kroeker of Saskatoon is on-pace to hit the 300-mark. The league’s most seasoned official – Murray Clarke of Victoria – is targeting the fall to arrive at game No. 600.

The preseason slate gets underway on May 19 before the season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

2025 CFL OFFICATING ROSTER

​(Name | No. | Hometown | CFL Games officiated)