Lions sign American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Friday the addition of American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons to the roster.

Clemons (six-foot-three, 240 pounds)- played his final three college seasons at Southern Miss (2022-24) and recorded 53 total tackles (25 solo, 28 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, four sacks and one pass knockdown.

In 26 games at Memphis from 2019-21, Clemons racked up 36 total tackles (21 solo, 15 assisted), ten tackles for a loss and three sacks. He helped the Tigers to an AAC championship and Cotton Bowl appearance in his first season.

The Lions also announced they have released National fullback Dylan St. Pierre.