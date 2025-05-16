Ticats sign linebacker Kyler Fisher, running back Treshaun Ward

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday the signings of linebacker Kyler Fisher and running back Treshaun Ward.

Fisher, a five-foot-11, 230-pound native of Farnhamville, Iowa, played five seasons at the University of Iowa (2018-2023), appearing in 58 games for the Hawkeyes.

Known for his special teams contributions and steady defensive presence, Fisher recorded 64 tackles (41 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended over his NCAA career.

Ward, 24, brings dynamic offensive potential to Hamilton after a collegiate career that included stops at Florida State (2019-2022), Kansas State (2023), and Boston College (2024).

The five-foot-10, 190-pound Plant City, Florida native played 26 games with Florida State, rushing for 1241 yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries, with 28 catches for 210 receiving yards and one score. In 12 games with Kansas State, he earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, rushing for 643 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries, with 17 catches for 129 receiving yards and two scores. In his final collegiate career with Boston, Ward played 11 games, rushing for 406 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries, with 15 catches for 268 receiving yards and four scores.

The club also announced that offensive lineman Darrin Paulo has been added to the suspended list and offensive lineman John Kourtis has been released.