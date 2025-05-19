MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top defensive backfield players

The 2025 preseason is officially upon us!

Monday night brings us CFL action for the first time since November’s 111th Grey Cup as the BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium in Langford, just outside of Victoria.

And as we continue highlighting one reason to be excited for all nine CFL teams, we’re putting the starting quarterback for the host Lions in the spotlight: Nathan Rourke. Back at a CFL training camp for the first time since his banner 2022 campaign, Rourke and new head coach Buck Pierce are set to form a very encouraging partnership for years to come.

We know Rourke’s return to the league last August didn’t go as planned. With Vernon Adams Jr. on the sidelines due to injury, BC signed Rourke to a landmark contract to bring him back north of the border after time with Jacksonville, New England, New York, and Atlanta south of the border.

But I wouldn’t let Rourke’s frustrating results from last season tell too much of the story.

It’s true Rourke threw four touchdowns against nine interceptions while going 3-5 as a starter upon his return last year. But even though Rourke isn’t the type to make excuses, making the transition from one league to another with very little time to master a new playbook wasn’t an easy task.

Those constraints don’t exist entering this season.

The last time Rourke entered a CFL training camp as the unquestioned starter, we saw him throw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns while compiling an 8-2 record and a ridiculous 123.6 passer rating.

That was only three years ago. Even with those underwhelming results from a truncated 2024 campaign in mind, it’s hard to forget how dynamic, electric, and explosive Rourke is capable of being. And with a quarterback whisperer like Pierce calling the shots on the sidelines, seeing Rourke return to high-end form seems like even more of a good bet.

With an elite receiving group that includes Justin McInnis, Keon Hatcher, Jevon Cottoy, and Ayden Eberhardt, Rourke has plenty of attractive targets to keep in mind. Knowing how Rourke likes to spread the ball around, all four should be fired up for the coming season.

There are no guarantees in this sport. But the combination of Pierce’s proven elite offensive mind, a strong supporting cast, a full training camp, and the motivation to erase what happened last year should spell optimism for Rourke entering 2025.

Knowing the player we’re talking about, I like those odds for an impressive return to form.

RANKING THE TOP DEFENSIVE BACKFIELD PLAYERS

This week sees us put a bow on the defensive side of the ball for our MMQB positional rankings we started a number of weeks ago. And that brings us to the secondary once again. A few weeks ago, we tackled our cornerback rankings, which means this week we’re looking at the three other crucial spots in the defensive backfield.

HALFBACK

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

When you lead the league in interceptions and get named Most Outstanding Defensive Player, you’re going to get the nod in a conversation like this. And with eight interceptions to go along with 71 defensive tackles in 2024, that’s exactly what Rolan Milligan Jr. did. A massive part of Saskatchewan’s resurgence last year, it would be hard to put anyone else at the top of this list.

And it wasn’t like the fourth-year member of the Roughriders inflated his numbers with one or two huge games. Milligan Jr. recorded at least one interception in seven separate contests last season. After having a promising 2023 campaign cut short due to a toe injury, Milligan Jr. returned with a vengeance last year and emphatically established himself as the position’s gold standard.

(2. Damon Webb, Calgary Stampeders. 3. Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

SAM LINEBACKER

ADARIUS PICKETT | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Speaking of the cream of the crop, that’s exactly what Adarius Pickett has become at the SAM spot. Entering his second season with Ottawa, Pickett is poised to make it three straight East Division All-CFL teams this year. With plenty of talent at the position, Pickett is still the guy to knock off the throne.

Last season saw Pickett record 52 defensive tackles, one interception, one sack, and one forced fumble in 13 appearances with the REDBLACKS. The season prior, while with Toronto, it was 105 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. Pickett can do it all as a defensive back, which is why he’s such a perfect spot at the cover linebacker position.

(2. C.J. Reavis, Saskatchewan Roughriders. 3. Emmanuel Rugamba, Edmonton Elks)

SAFETY

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Only a few years ago, all kinds of injuries in the secondary forced Katsantonis into starting the 108th Grey Cup in 2021. Since that time, the University of British Columbia product has established himself as an everyday starter in Hamilton’s backfield. And coming off another strong season, he takes top honours at safety.

Last year saw Katsantonis record a career high 56 defensive tackles to go along with one interception and one sack while being ranked as the league’s top safety by Pro Football Focus. That comes after a 2023 campaign when Katsantonis racked up five interceptions and 55 tackles.

(2. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal Alouettes. 3. Royce Metchie, Edmonton Elks)