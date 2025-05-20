Elks sign three, including National DL Francis Bemiy

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have announced on Monday a series of transactions, including the signing of National defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr.

The additions also include American quarterback Cole Snyder, American defensive lineman Quincy Ledet Jr. In a series of corresponding moves, National linebacker Olivier Muembi has been transferred to the six-game injured list; National defensive lineman Noah Curtis has been moved to the one-game injured list; and American wide receiver C.J. Hutton has been released.

Snyder (six-foot-two, 208 pounds) joins the Elks quarterback room after spending the 2024 season with Eastern Michigan University. The six-foot-two pivot was a standout player with the University of Buffalo from 2022-2023, becoming just the third quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in the school’s history. After two seasons at Buffalo, Snyder would transfer to Eastern Michigan where he started all 12 games for the Eagles — passing for 2,684 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns.

Snyder was an invitee to Detroit Lions rookie mini camp in April, but would go unsigned by the team.

Ledet Jr. (six-foot-two, 315 pounds) adds some more size to the Elks defensive line. The defender spent the previous two seasons (2023-2024) with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, accumulating 42 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception. Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Ledet Jr. spent three seasons with Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 76 total tackles, four sacks, and six tackles-for-loss.

Bemiy (six-foot-four, 260 pound) adds to the Elks Canadian defensive line talent after spending the previous two seasons with the B.C. Lions. Bemiy is a former first-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft (ninth-overall) out of Southern Utah. With the Thunderbirds, the Montreal, QC product would earn All-Big Sky honours in 2021 — while recording 163 total-tackles, 38.5 tackles-for-loss, and 13 sacks in his college career.

Bemiy made his CFL debut in 2023 against the Edmonton Elks, recording five tackles in nine games over the course of the 2023 season.

The Elks also announced on Tuesday they have made a swap on the offensive line.

The moves in the trenches include the signing of American offensive lineman Cole Birdow and the release of American offensive lineman Devin Hayes.

Birdow (six-foot-five, 315 pounds) joins the Green and Gold after spending five seasons (2019-2024) with Merrimack College. The native of Westminster, Maryland began his college career as a defensive lineman before converting to the offensive side of the line. Birdow suited up for 33 career games for the Warriors program, registering one sack. Last season, Merrimack’s offence averaged 192.5 yards per game on the ground with Birdow anchoring the offensive line.

The six-foot-five lineman was most recently an attendee of the New England Patriots Rookie Camp in early May.