REDBLACKS add LB Ayinde Eley, move Nick Mardner to 6-game injured list

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced a series of moves on Monday, including adding American linebacker Ayinde Eley to the roster.

The team also announced receiver Nick Mardner and defensive lineman Nigel Romick have been moved to the six-game injured list.

RELATED

» Where to watch 2025 CFL preseason games

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 26-year-old Eley was the BC Lions’ Most Outstanding Rookie nominee in 2024, appearing in 17 games, while recording 60 tackles, six special teams tackles, and a forced fumble.

The team also announced they have signed American offensive lineman Malik Pete, American offensive lineman Aaron Frost, National receiver Raidan Thorne, American linebacker Micah Cretsinger, National long snapper Desmond Pelto.

Pete started for the last two seasons at left tackle for Tarleton State. In 2023, he was penalized just twice all season, on a unit that surrendered a meagre 14 sacks (third in the UAC). Pete suited up for Southwestern Oklahoma State from 2019 through 2021, appearing in three games.

Prior to attending mini-camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, Frost appeared in eight games for the Sun Devils in 2023, after missing the 2022 season due to injury. He spent the previous four seasons with Nevada, suiting up in 43 games over four seasons from 2018 to 2021. In his final season with the Wolf Pack, Frost posted the MWC’s third-best run blocking score among tackles (84.7, minimum 200 run blocking snaps).

Earning his second straight OUA First Team All-Star, and U Sports Second Team All-Star nods in 2024, Thorne served as an integral part of the Golden Hawks passing attack that made a Vanier Cup appearance last season. The Kitchener product made 40 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns for the Yates Cup, and Uteck Bowl champions. Through 32 total games from 2022 through 2024, Thorne racked up 159 catches for 1,949 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cretsinger led the Cardinals in tackles for the second consecutive season in 2024; posting 82 alongside 11 tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, seven hurries, five pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. A finalist for the 2024 Cliff Harris Award as Small College Defensive Player of the Year, Cretsinger compiled 147 solo tackles, 124 assisted tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 10 pass break-ups, seven and a half sacks, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 44 career games.

A Winnipeg native, Pelto served as the Gee Gees long snapper for his entire career, beginning in 2021. He recorded nine solo tackles, and eight assisted tackles in 29 career games.

Finally, the team announced they have released American offensive lineman Kobe Rios, American offensive lineman Malcolm Lamar Sr. and National offensive lineman Tristan Fortin while American quarterback Miles Hastings was moved to the retired list.