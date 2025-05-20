Riders re-sign National OL Noah Zerr

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed National offensive lineman Noah Zerr, the team announced on Tuesday.

Zerr (six-foot-six, 325 pounds) returns to the Green and White after suiting up for 11 games for the Riders in 2024. As a member of a versatile group of lineman, he helped the offence generate 5,019 passing yards and 1,613 rushing yards. In addition, the offensive line allowed just 35 sacks — six shy of the league’s best total.

Born in Langenburg, Sask., Zerr was selected by the BC Lions in the second round (12th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft and appeared in four games during his rookie season. He spent the 2023 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and played in three games before signing with Saskatchewan in December of 2023.

Zerr enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan (2016-2022), where he played five seasons and appeared in 41 games, primarily as a starting left tackle. In 2021, he helped the Huskies win the Hardy Cup and Uteck Bowl. That same year, Zerr received multiple accolades, including U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star honours, while also being named the Huskies’ Lineman of the Year.